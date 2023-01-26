Bills’ Jordan Phillips needs offseason surgery, wants to re-sign in Buffalo

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips played through injury at the end of the 2022 season. It will require surgery.

Against the New England Patriots in early December, Phillips suffered a shoulder injury.

Phillips, 30, went on to miss two games. He returned in Week 16 against the Chicago Bears, but did so playing a smaller amount of snaps than he had been earlier in the year.

During locker cleanout day earlier this week after Buffalo’s season ended in 27-10 fashion against the Cincinnati Bengals, Phillips admitted he needs surgery.He indicated to reporters he tore his rotator cuff.

Moving forward, Phillips will have that offseason procedure but he will also be a free agent.

Along with noting he will have surgery, Phillips also said he wants to be back in Buffalo in 2023. He’s confident it will happen.

“Yeah, I’m going to figure out a way to get it done,” Phillips said.

Stay tuned to Bills Wire throughout the offseason for updates regarding free agency.

Related

Bengals' Eli Apple mocks Bills' Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs on social media Chargers requested permission to interview Bills coach Joe Brady Brandon Beane: Bills need to look at 'business standpoint,' for Devin Singletary

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire