Bills’ Jon Feliciano returns to practice on Wednesday

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Jon Feliciano will return to practice on Wednesday, according to head coach Sean McDermott.

Feliciano has been battling a pectoral injury he suffered during the offseason. The 28-year-old has spent the first four games of the 2020 season on the Bills’ injured reserve list.

“He’ll begin practice today in some capacity,” McDermott said via video conference.

McDermott also said linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) and cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle) would not practice on Wednesday.

The Bills will release their official injury report later in the day on Wednesday.

Buffalo is scheduled to visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Week 5, however, the game is in jeopardy due to COVID-19 concerns.

Related