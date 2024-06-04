Bills’ Joe Brady: ‘The more Curtis Samuels, the better’

Curtis Samuel has a head start on some of the other new receivers on the Buffalo Bills’ roster.

After a bunch of turnover this offseason, Khalil Shakir is the only wideout on the Bills that has caught a pass from quarterback Josh Allen in a regular season game. So why does Samuel have a potential upper hand? Because of offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Brady and Samuel previously shared a stop together with the Carolina Panthers. The OC doesn’t need to see what Samuel brings to the table, he knows.

“The more Curtis Samuels on your football team, the better,” Brady said via video conference.

Admittedly, things have changed since then the 27-year-old wideout said. Samuel sees positives in that, though.

“Joe is smooth. Not going to lie, when you see him nowadays, he look like he got some swag to him,” Samuel said, comparing Brady to before. “It’s good seeing it.”

And of course, coming to a team with Allen as his quarterback was appealing for Samuel, who signed a three-year deal in Buffalo this offseason.

“It’s amazing coming here and playing with a guy like that,” Samuel said. “He’s special, he’s a good dude from Day 1.”

For more from Samuel, see the attached WUFO radio clip below:

Bills media speaks with WR Curtis Samuel about playing with an Elite QB , settling in Brady’s offense and the importance of OTAs. @wufopower965wny @BuffaloFAMbase pic.twitter.com/HnIyjG1Cma — Muki Hawkins (@wufosports) May 28, 2024

