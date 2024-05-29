Bills’ Joe Brady: ‘This is Josh Allen’s offense’

It was expected–and quite frankly obvious–but it’s still true.

The Buffalo Bills do not have receiver Stefon Diggs anymore… but the team does have quarterback Josh Allen. He’s leading the charge, and offensive coordinator Joe Brady knows that.

“It’s a quarterback-driven league. At the end of the day, we’re fortunate we still have him,” Brady said. “This is Josh Allen’s offense.”

While early days this offseason, the QB and OC appear to be in lockstep at spring practice. While Brady said it’s Allen offense, Allen said it’s actually Brady’s.

“Guys can feel how much he loves the game and how much he cares about it. We see how much work he puts into it — he’s in the facility all frickin’ day. And then, I’m actually so excited to make this his offense. I’m just an extension of what he’s trying to call, so I’m making sure we’re on the same page,” Allen said.

For more from Bradys, see the attached WGRZ-TV clip below:

#Bills OC Joe Brady on new-look offense: "At the end of the day when you played the Buffalo Bills, you had to worry about Stefon Diggs and that is different now, but you also had to worry about Josh Allen." Adds that it's a QB-driven league and Bills have JA17.#BillsMafia @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/PMkbVLJ9GQ — Jonathan Acosta (@_jacosta) May 28, 2024

