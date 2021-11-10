Bills at Jets: Wednesday injury reports

Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New York jets ahead of their Week 10 meeting at MetLife Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (5-3)

Did not practice

WR Cole Beasley (ribs)

LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)

RB Zack Moss (concussion)

Limited participation

OL Spencer Brown (back)

S Jaquan Johnson (hamstring)

CB Taron Johnson (concussion)

TE Dawson Knox (hand)

DT Justin Zimmer (knee)

Full practice

N/A

Notes:

Beasley was injured prior to Week 9 vs. the Jaguars but played. … Edmunds, Johnson, Johnson, Moss were injured in Week 9. … Brown, Knox did not play vs. the Jags.

New York Jets (2-6)

Did not practice

N/A

Limited participation

RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring)

WR Corey Davis (hip)

OL Chuma Edoga (kne)

DL Shaq Lawson (hamstring)

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (toe)

QB Zach Wilson (knee)

Full practice

N/A

Notes:

The Jets announced that QB Mike White would start over Wilson vs. the Bills. … Lawson did play in Week 9 vs. the Colts. … Davis has been out for several weeks but could return vs. the Bills.

