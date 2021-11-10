Bills at Jets: Wednesday injury reports
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New York jets ahead of their Week 10 meeting at MetLife Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (5-3)
Did not practice
WR Cole Beasley (ribs)
LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)
RB Zack Moss (concussion)
Limited participation
OL Spencer Brown (back)
S Jaquan Johnson (hamstring)
CB Taron Johnson (concussion)
TE Dawson Knox (hand)
DT Justin Zimmer (knee)
Full practice
N/A
Notes:
Beasley was injured prior to Week 9 vs. the Jaguars but played. … Edmunds, Johnson, Johnson, Moss were injured in Week 9. … Brown, Knox did not play vs. the Jags.
New York Jets (2-6)
Did not practice
N/A
Limited participation
RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring)
WR Corey Davis (hip)
OL Chuma Edoga (kne)
DL Shaq Lawson (hamstring)
OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (toe)
QB Zach Wilson (knee)
Full practice
N/A
Notes:
The Jets announced that QB Mike White would start over Wilson vs. the Bills. … Lawson did play in Week 9 vs. the Colts. … Davis has been out for several weeks but could return vs. the Bills.
Related
Bills to face QB Mike White, not Zach Wilson, in Week 10 vs. Jets
Buffalo Bills sign CB Nick McCloud to practice squad
Who the Bills protected on their practice squad for Week 10