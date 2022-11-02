Bills at Jets: Wednesday injury reports
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets on Wednesday ahead of their Week 9 matchup at MetLife Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (6-1)
Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Did not practice
RB Taiwan Jones (knee)
LB Matt Milano (oblique)
S Jordan Poyer (elbow)
Limited participation
OL Spencer Brown (ankle)
LB Tremaine Edmunds (heel)
OL Mitch Morse (elbow)
Full practice
CB Cam Lewis (forearm)
CB Tre’Davious White (knee)
Notes: White was not listed on the actual injury report, which means he was a full participant despite Bills coach Sean McDermott calling him “day-to-day.” … Milano, Poyer, Edmunds were all new additions to the report. … Brown did not play in Week 8 vs. the Packers.
New York Jets (5-3)
Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84)Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Did not practice
WR Corey Davis (knee)
Limited participation
OL Duane Brown (shoulder)
OL Nate Herbig (hand)
S Lamarcus Joyner (hip)
TE CJ Uzomah (shoulder)
Full practice
N/A
Notes: Davis did not play in Jets’ Week 8 game vs. Patriots. … Per ESPN, Brown, Herbig, Joyner, and Uzomah are all expected to play vs. Bills.