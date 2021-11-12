Bills at Jets: How to watch, listen and stream
The Buffalo Bills continue their 2021 NFL season in Week 10 against the New York Jets.
Here is everything you need to know about the game and how to watch, listen or stream it live:
Game information:
Teams: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Date: Sunday, Nov. 14
Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Kickoff weather: 47 degrees, clear
Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
Television Broadcast crew: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
Broadcast coverage area (Bills at Jets in green):
Streaming: fuboTV (try it free).
Radio: Buffalo Bills radio network
