Bills at Jets: Thursday injury reports

Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets on Thursday ahead of their Week 9 matchup at MetLife Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (6-1)

Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

LB Matt Milano (oblique)

DE Von Miller (ankle)

S Jordan Poyer (elbow)

Limited participation

OL Spencer Brown (ankle)

LB Tremaine Edmunds (heel)

Full practice

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

CB Tre’Davious White (knee)

RB Taiwan Jones (knee)

OL Mitch Morse (elbow)

Notes: White was not listed on the actual injury report, which means he was a full participant despite Bills coach Sean McDermott calling him “day-to-day.” … Milano, Poyer, Edmunds were all new additions to the report. … Brown did not play in Week 8 vs. the Packers. … Morse, Jones were upgraded to full on Thursday. … Miller was added to the list on Thursday.

New York Jets (5-3)

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84)Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

WR Corey Davis (knee)

Limited participation

OL Duane Brown (shoulder)

S Lamarcus Joyner (hip)

TE CJ Uzomah (shoulder)

Full practice

OL Nate Herbig (hand)

Notes: Davis did not play in Jets’ Week 8 game vs. Patriots. … Per ESPN, Brown, Herbig, Joyner, and Uzomah are all expected to play vs. Bills. … Herbig was upgraded to a full practice on Thursday.

