Bills at Jets: Game day inactives

Nick Wojton

Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets ahead of their Week 9 meeting at MetLife Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (6-1)

Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

  • OL Spencer Brown (ankle)

  • LB Matt Milano (oblique)

  • CB Tre’Davious White (knee)

  • S Jordan Poyer (elbow)

  • TE Tommy Sweeney

New York Jets (5-3)

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84)  Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

  • WR Corey Davis (knee)

  • QB Joe Flacco

  • S Tony Adams

  • RB Zonovan Knight

  • CB Bryce Hall

  • TE Jeremy Ruckert

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories