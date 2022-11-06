Bills at Jets: Game day inactives
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets ahead of their Week 9 meeting at MetLife Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (6-1)
Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
OL Spencer Brown (ankle)
LB Matt Milano (oblique)
CB Tre’Davious White (knee)
S Jordan Poyer (elbow)
TE Tommy Sweeney
New York Jets (5-3)
Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84) Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
WR Corey Davis (knee)
QB Joe Flacco
S Tony Adams
RB Zonovan Knight
CB Bryce Hall
TE Jeremy Ruckert