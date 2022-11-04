Bills at Jets: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets on Friday ahead of their Week 9 matchup at MetLife Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (6-1)

Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Out

Questionable

  • OL Spencer Brown (ankle)

  • LB Matt Milano (oblique)

  • CB Tre’Davious White (knee)

Will play

  • CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

  • DE Von Miller (ankle)

  • LB Tremaine Edmunds (heel)

  • RB Taiwan Jones (knee)

  • OL Mitch Morse (elbow)

Notes: White does not have an actual injury designation but was called “day-to-day” by coach Sean McDermott … Milano, Brown were both limited in practice on Friday.

New York Jets (5-3)

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84)Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Out

  • WR Corey Davis (knee)

Questionable

  • N/A

Will play

  • OL Nate Herbig (hand)

  • OL Duane Brown (shoulder)

  • S Lamarcus Joyner (hip)

  • TE CJ Uzomah (shoulder)

Notes: Davis did not play in Jets’ Week 8 game vs. Patriots.

