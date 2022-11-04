Bills at Jets: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets on Friday ahead of their Week 9 matchup at MetLife Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (6-1)

Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Out

S Jordan Poyer (elbow)

Questionable

OL Spencer Brown (ankle)

LB Matt Milano (oblique)

CB Tre’Davious White (knee)

Will play

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

DE Von Miller (ankle)

LB Tremaine Edmunds (heel)

RB Taiwan Jones (knee)

OL Mitch Morse (elbow)

Notes: White does not have an actual injury designation but was called “day-to-day” by coach Sean McDermott … Milano, Brown were both limited in practice on Friday.

New York Jets (5-3)

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84)Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Out

WR Corey Davis (knee)

Questionable

N/A

Will play

OL Nate Herbig (hand)

OL Duane Brown (shoulder)

S Lamarcus Joyner (hip)

TE CJ Uzomah (shoulder)

Notes: Davis did not play in Jets’ Week 8 game vs. Patriots.

