Bills at Jets: Final Friday injury reports

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
Here are the final Friday injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets ahead of their Week 10 meeting at MetLife Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (5-3)

Out

Doubtful

  • N/A

Questionable

  • RB Zack Moss (concussion)

Will play

Notes:

Per The Athletic, Moss was not in a red non-contract jersey on Friday. …

New York Jets (2-6)

Out

  • N/A

Doubtful

Questionable

Will play

  • N/A

Notes:

According to the Associated Press: all questionable Jets players will likely play. … Wilson had his first full practice of the week on Friday, however, Mike What was already named starter vs. Buffalo.

