Bills at Jets: Final Friday injury reports
Here are the final Friday injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets ahead of their Week 10 meeting at MetLife Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (5-3)
Out
LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)
Doubtful
N/A
Questionable
RB Zack Moss (concussion)
Will play
OL Spencer Brown (back)
WR Cole Beasley (ribs)
S Jaquan Johnson (hamstring)
CB Taron Johnson (concussion)
CB Cam Lewis (illness)
TE Dawson Knox (hand)
Notes:
Per The Athletic, Moss was not in a red non-contract jersey on Friday. …
New York Jets (2-6)
Out
N/A
Doubtful
OL Chuma Edoga (knee)
QB Zach Wilson (knee)
Questionable
RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring)
WR Corey Davis (hip)
DL Shaq Lawson (hamstring)
OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (toe)
Will play
N/A
Notes:
According to the Associated Press: all questionable Jets players will likely play. … Wilson had his first full practice of the week on Friday, however, Mike What was already named starter vs. Buffalo.
