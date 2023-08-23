Bills-Jets ESPN broadcast will have new look for season opener

The Buffalo Bills visit to the New York Jets on Sept. 11 is highly anticipated.

Well, obviously. It’s the regular season opener for both teams and it’s rounding out the week that was in the NFL. The AFC East showdown will be the NFL’s first Monday game of the 2023 season.

For those viewing from home, it will have a bit of a different look on the broadcast from ESPN. The former world-wide leader has announced changes to their broadcast crew for the upcoming year.

Hosting the program will be Scott Van Pelt. He replaces Suzy Kolber, who was part of ESPN’s layoff this summer.

Former NFL quarterback Steve Young was laid off by ESPN as well. Meanwhile another ex-NFLer, Booger McFarland, will be replaced on broadcasts but is still employed at ESPN.

Replacing that duo in analyst roles will be Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears.

Finally, the likes of former NFL QB Alex Smith and receiver Larry Fitzgerald will make “multiple appearances” throughout 2023.

League insider Adam Schefter and reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck will contribute as well.

Lucky for Bills Mafia, they’ll be the first fanbase to intently view these changes.

