Bills at Jets: 7 things to watch for during Week 1’s matchup

The Buffalo Bills begin their regular season journey on the road against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 1.

Once the battle arrives, there will be a few particular things to keep in mind.

Here are seven things to watch for during Monday’s Bills-Jets matchup:

Terrel's debut

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills and linebacker Terrel Bernard #43 (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

The Bills named Terrel Bernard their official opening day starter that will replace Tremaine Edmunds at linebacker.

That… despite not seeing him play at all during the preseason due to a hamstring injury. Tyrel Dodson left plenty to be desired with the reps he did play.

This is going to be some debut for Bernard… and on prime-time football, nonetheless.

Rodgers at the helm

The reason this game is on the national spotlight has much more to do with Aaron Rodgers signing with the Jets this offseason. That will be the largest storyline of Monday night.

How does the very different Jets offense look in its debut? How do the Bills handle it?

Many in Buffalo will hope it takes time for Rodgers to settle in with his new teammates.

The running back rooms

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (left) and his brother Bills running back James Cook Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

While the quarterbacks always get the commentary, both teams have some new-look running back rooms as well. Of course, they’re connected.

James Cook will get his first run as the Bills’ No. 1 rusher. He’s joined by Damien Harris, who could get looks in the red zone.

Cook’s brother, Dalvin, joined the Jets this offseason. He’s expected to be ready to play Week 1, alongside Breece Hall who is returning from a knee injury.

The ground game always feels like it makes its mark on the game when the Bills and Jets meet.

O-line vs. O-line

Bills guard O’Cyrun Torrence (64) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo and New York mirror each other in the trenches.

Big names on the defensive side and spotty play on offense. The play in the trenches is always overlooked, but whichever offensive line holds up better could be a huge determining factor.

The Jets will have Quinnen Williams leading the line from the middle against second-round rookie O’Cyrus Torrence and newly added Connor McGovern for the Bills.

The Bills are without Von Miller (knee). Can Greg Rousseau and free-agent signee Leonard Floyd pick up the slack?

Turnover game

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Fumbles have always popped up in Josh Allen’s game. The interceptions followed in 2022. He needs to cut down from the 14 total he threw. That one was one off from the league leader (Dak Prescott). Can Allen get off to a good start in the turnover category against a defense that sports the likes of Sauce Gardner in the secondary?

Dalton's world

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

First-round rookie Dalton Kincaid played in the preseason for the Bills. A finger injury kept Dawson Knox on the sideline but he’s not good to go.

Regardless, the preseason is… vanilla. Week 1 will be the first time the Bills unleash their full offensive game plan with two talented tight ends for the first time. It should look different.

An eye on Benford

Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

After a late surge in the preseason, Christian Benford was named the starting cornerback on the Bills’ defense across from Tre’Davious White. Another young player being thrust into a huge role… on prime time… against Rodgers. Good luck, Christian.

