Bills at Jets: 7 things to watch for during Week 9’s game

The Buffalo Bills continue their regular season journey on the road against the New York Jets in Week 9.

Once the battle arrives, there will be a few particular things to keep in mind.

Here are seven things to watch for during Sunday’s Bills-Jets matchup:

Shaking off the second half

While the Bills did mostly play on cruise control against the Green Bay Packers last week, the second half saw some bumps in the road. Quarterback Josh Allen had some turnovers and the defense was beaten deep.

Does that… loom at all for Buffalo in New York?

Another blowout possible?

There is a chance of some holdover from the second half against the Packers…and yes, the Jets should play hard since they’re in second place in the AFC East right behind the Bills.

But Buffalo rolled New York twice last season. Their smallest margin of win was 17 points. The Bills have won four in a row against Gang Green as well… if Buffalo gets rolling early…

Any Tre pitch count? (if he plays)

The Bills won’t reveal if Tre’Davious White is going to play against the Jets. He is officially back on the roster, but Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott will leave that hidden for as long as he can.

If White does play, there’s certainly a chance he’s on a “pitch count” in terms of snaps. It could be a smart way to get his feet wet.

And of course, how does he look? It’s been nearly a year…

A Diggs welcome?

The Jets have three first-round rookie draft picks in their lineup… but the highlighted matchup in this one will be New York corner Sauce Gardner against Bills receiver Stefon Diggs.

The rookie has had a good start to his career, but Diggs has been, perhaps, the NFL’s best wideout in 2022.

Should be a fun show.

Big edge in the trenches

Throughout the fist half of the season, the Bills have sported a rejuvenated defensive line. The addition of Von Miller has had a ripple effect, making those around him even better.

On the flip side of this battle, the Jets are having another year of struggling with injuries along their offensive line. This fight in the trenches could be the difference maker.

Pressure on Zach

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has not been great. He has done a better job of protecting the ball in 2022, but just last week he had three interceptions.

If the Bills defense gets after him, he could have a long day at the office. He is the worst passer in the NFL under pressure, completing only around 19 percent of such balls. Wilson is completing only 54.9 percent of his throws in general as well.

All in all, another bad outing could start to be the back breaker for him…

The run defense

A lot here is setting up like it’s simply advantage Bills. That could be true.

That won’t be the case if Buffalo can’t sort out their run defense from a week ago. The Packers had 209 rushing yards, including 143 from rusher Aaron Jones alone.

The Jets lost their star rookie running back, Breece Hall, due to injury for the rest of the season. Despite that, Michael Carter and James Robinson can still manage something special against the Bills if holes are that big again.

