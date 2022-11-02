Bills at Jets: 7 storylines to watch for in Week 9

Here are seven Buffalo Bills storylines to watch for during the lead up to the team’s Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets:

Five in a row

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills are looking for their fifth win in a row. Not only in general during the 2022 season, but also against the Jets. Buffalo has swept New York in back-to-back seasons, so that’s four-straight victories.

Top of the AFC East battle

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, right, talks with Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Those streaks are all good and well, but the Bills won’t be overlooking the Jets. Buffalo sits at the top of the AFC East with a 6-1 record. In a surprise, New York are in second at 5-3.

The Jets won’t overtake the Bills’ lead even with a win, but that record? You have to get Gang Green some credit and not overlook them.

First-round rookies

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 is going to be the first time the Bills face the Jets’ first-round pick from the 2022 NFL draft… actually that’s pick(s).

The Jets made three Round 1 selections at the recent draft. Jermaine Johnson was taken No. 26 overall, but was inactive last week. Then there’s receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner, who were picked at 10 and four, respectively.

The highlight matchup in this one will be Gardner against Bills receiver Stefon Diggs. The rookie has had a good start to his year, but Diggs has been, perhaps, the NFL’s best wideout in 2022. Should be a fun show.

Top defensive battle

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have attained their winning record mostly because of their defense. It has turned into a top-flight unit this season, just like the Bills.

Buffalo enters Week 9 as the No. 3 defense in the NFL (298.1 yards allowed per game). New York isn’t far off, at No. 6 (311.4). Both teams have gotten after opposing QBs very well.

Naturally, the eye test will tell you the Bills have the advantage on offense… so there will be ton of pressure on the Jets defense to slow down Josh Allen & Co.

Watching the run defense

Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Previously the Bills sat at the No. 1 spot in terms of total defense. But they fell off when Buffalo slipped down to the fourth-best run defense because of their last outing.

The Green Bay Packers didn’t do much well against the Bills last week…But the Packers sure did run the ball really good.

Can the Jets use that same formula? Prepare for that, Buffalo.

Day-to-days to play?

File – Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis, File)

Tre’Davious White is back on the Bills roster. He was activated, but as usual, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott won’t give a thing away, calling White “day-to-day” and not committing to playing him in New York.

Similarly, safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) were called day-to-day on Wednesday by the coach. Their injuries statuses will be monitored throughout this week leading up to the Jets matchup.

Will new guys play?

Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21)Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills traded for two players at the 2022 deadline: Running back Nyheim Hines and safety Dean Marlowe.

You know the question ahead: Will they play against the Jets?

