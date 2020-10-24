Bills at Jets: 3 keys to the game for both teams

The Bills and Jets are facing each other for the second time in 2020, and while it has only been seven weeks, so much has changed. The Jets are vastly different, losing running back Le’Veon Bell and many others. For the Bills, there’s a much different feeling, as the defense has shown it’s true colors.

As poor as the Jets are, this game shouldn’t be overlooked. Here are the keys to victory for both teams:

1. Rally behind Sam Darnold

Though he’s been out on injury over the last two weeks, the world is starting to see that Sam Darnold is a gamer, and the New York Jets franchise has let him down. His performance against the Denver Broncos, which didn’t yield a victory, but did involve Darnold breaking off a 46-yard touchdown run to get his team moving.

Despite the lack of weapons, Darnold moved the ball effectively in the second half against the Bills in Week 1, and despite some “questionable” injury designations on the Jets, Darnold may be able to move the ball against this Bills defense that is banged up and playing poorly.

Let Darnold loose, as best as he can be. Designated runs, albeit not being a rushing QB, might be a way to catch this Bills defense off guard. Short and mid-ranged passes to attack the linebackers work, too.

2. The “Old Man” can still go

When Bell went on injured reserve after the first Bills and Jets encounter, Frank Gore became the guy in their backfield. While he’s not close to what he once was, Gore can still break off runs when needed. More of a power runner than an elusive back.

Is the Jets’ offensive line bad? Absolutely, but so is the Bills rush defense. While he doesn’t have to be an every down back, Gore should be game planned as often as possible. Gore is averaging 3.3 yards per carry, and the Bills are giving up and average of 4.8 yards per rush. It’s quite obvious.

There might be a bit of revenge mentality as well, with Gore having played in Buffalo last year, and having opportunities taken from him as the team transitioned toward Devin Singletary. Gore’s a true pro, and that may be drastic, but, how sweet would it be to have a season high game against the team that dumped you for the new kid.

3. Be Aggressive on Defense

The Bills offense has gone against much tougher competition than the Jets since their first game, this team has done a good job of beating itself in recent weeks. Penalties, overthrows and general mistakes have had the Bills look night and day different from what they had in weeks one through four.

It’s a Gregg Williams defense, which is trained to be more physical then most. Aggressive play from a defensive front is enough to rattle Allen, and we’ve seen in recent weeks what that can do. It might be the most important key to giving this Jets team an opportunity to win.

Play disciplined and penalty free football, while being hard nosed and physical. The Bills offensive line woes should come into play here, and may be the best opportunity for a Jets defense to find success.

1. Get back to basics

This Bills team has lost it’s way. While it is not time to panic yet, a poor performance could cause some serious concern for the remainder of the season. Over the last two weeks, the offense has fallen flat, as they have been outscored 68 to 33.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s genius is in question, and the play calling has been lackluster. In fact, the Bills offensive has been unimaginative and predictable. Enough is enough, and it’s time for a change. Use running back Devin Singletary effectively, with creative runs, and not sending him up the gut. Utilize backup rusher TJ Yeldon more, because things aren’t clicking with this run game with personnel.

With receiver John Brown still banged up, target Gabriel Davis more. He had a solid four weeks in this offense and has been used little over the last two games. This Bills offense has much more to offer than what it has, and it’s a mix of many things.

2. Re-Establish your Tight Ends

Tight end Dawson Knox is still hurt, and is suffering from a poor followup from last year. Without Knox, the tight end position has been largely ignored, aside from a few flashes of brilliance from Tyler Kroft, and even fewer from Lee Smith.

The Jets defense gets picked apart by everyone, but this would be an opportune time to get quarterback Josh Allen some more consistent reps and routes with the position. While this game shouldn’t be taken lightly, there’s certainly ways to go about this in game planning. Wideouts Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley are great, and certainly is Brown when healthy, but to have your lesser positions and players utilized, and utilized effectively, will bring about a certain unpredictability that this offense needs.

