Bills at Jets: 3 key matchups in Week 9

The Buffalo Bills will visit the New York Jets in their upcoming Week 9 game.

Even with it being an AFC East showdown, it will still be the games, within the game, that will make all the difference.

Here are three key matchups to watch during Sunday’s Bills-Jets clash:

OL Mitch Morse vs. DT Quinnen Williams

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Williams came into the year with questions surrounding him. Midway through 2022, he’s at six sacks, only one away from tying his career high. He’s starting to roll.

The weaker part of the Bills’ offensive line is the middle. Morse at center has to make sure the likes of him and guards Rodger Saffold and Ryan Bates are all on the same page to slow Williams down.

DE Greg Rousseau vs. OL Cedric Ogbuehi

Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Von Miller is the big-time addition coming off the edge for the Bills. He’s leading Buffalo with six sacks.

Right behind him is Rousseau with five.

We’re highlighting him instead based on some insight from Pro Football Focus. Ogbuehi, who Rousseau will face, allowed five pressures and finished with a 48.5 PFF pass-blocking grade last week. That could be a monster opportunity for Rousseau because New York’s Zach Wilson is the NFL’s worst QB against pressure this season.

WR Stefon Diggs vs. CB Sauce Gardner

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

A fun matchup for both sides on paper ahead of time. But as things usually go, only one team will enjoy the outcome.

Last week, Diggs handled his heated business against the Packers’ Jaire Alexander. He had six catches, 108 yards and a touchdown.

Gardner is having a promising rookie year. Through 323 coverage snaps, he’s allowed catches on just 44 percent of targets thrown his way and has allowed only 147 yards.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire