Bills DE Jerry Hughes named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes brought home some hardware for his efforts against the Jets. Hughes, who turned in a two-sack, forced fumble, and an interception against Gang Green in his team’s most recent game, was named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in Week 7. Hughes, the longest-tenured member of the Bills, put this effort up and earned his first-ever Defensive Player of the Week Award in his career. The last Buffalo player to earn one was cornerback Tre’Davious White in Week 15 of last season. The Bills will hope that this outing will hope spark Hughes and Buffalo’s pass rush, in general, this season