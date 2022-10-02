Bills’ Jamison Crowder doubtful to return vs. Ravens due to injury

The Bills are down receiver Jamison Crowder against the Ravens.

Near halftime, Crowder went down due to an ankle injury. Eventually, he was taken to the locker room on a cart.

The team has gone on to announce that Crowder’s potential return is listed as doubtful:

Injury Update: WR Jamison Crowder is doubtful to return (ankle). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 2, 2022

Without Crowder, the Bills turned to rookie receiver Khalil Shakir.

With safety Micah Hyde’s season over due to injury, he was unable to fill in as a punt returner. Shakir took over there.

Shakir did in the passing game as well. He caught his first-career pass following Crowder’s departure.

Bills Wire will provide later updates as information is made available.

