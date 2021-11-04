Bills at Jaguars: Wednesday injury reports
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jagaurs ahead of their Week 9 meeting at TIAA Bank Stadium:
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6)
Did not practice
LB Dakota Allen (ankle)
OL Ben Bartch (illness)
RB James Robinson (heel)
Limited participation
RB Carlos Hyde (calf)
Full practice
CB Tyson Campbell (toe)
DT Davon Hamilton (shoulder)
Notes:
Robinson was injured last weekend and was considered “day-to-day” earlier this week.
Buffalo Bills (5-2)
Did not practice
WR Cole Beasley (ribs)
OL Spencer Brown (back)
OL Jon Feliciano (calf)
TE Dawson Knox (hand)
Limited participation
N/A
Full practice
DT Justin Zimmer (foot)
Notes:
Feliciano was considered to be “week-to-week” on Monday. … Knox is likely to miss the Jaguars game. … Beasley was a new addition to the injury report this week.
Related
Bills turned away 258 fans at Dolphins game due to vaccine mandate
One more time: Jordan Poyer seals Dolphins win for Bills with interception
Bills DT Ed Oliver gets game ball in Week 8 vs. Dolphins