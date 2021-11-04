Bills at Jaguars: Thursday injury reports

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday ahead of their Week 9 meeting at TIAA Bank Stadium:

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6)

Did not practice

Limited participation

  • LB Dakota Allen (ankle)

Full practice

Notes:

Robinson was injured last weekend and was considered “day-to-day” earlier this week. … Hyde was upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday.

Buffalo Bills (5-2)

Did not practice

Limited participation

  • N/A

Full practice

  • DT Justin Zimmer (foot)

Notes:

Feliciano was considered to be “week-to-week” on Monday. … Knox is likely to miss the Jaguars game. … Beasley was a new addition to the injury report this week. … Poyer was added to the injury report on Thursday.

