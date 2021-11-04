Bills at Jaguars: Thursday injury reports
Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday ahead of their Week 9 meeting at TIAA Bank Stadium:
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6)
Did not practice
RB James Robinson (heel)
Limited participation
LB Dakota Allen (ankle)
Full practice
CB Tyson Campbell (toe)
DT Davon Hamilton (shoulder)
OL Ben Bartch (illness)
RB Carlos Hyde (calf)
Notes:
Robinson was injured last weekend and was considered “day-to-day” earlier this week. … Hyde was upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday.
Buffalo Bills (5-2)
Did not practice
WR Cole Beasley (ribs)
OL Spencer Brown (back)
OL Jon Feliciano (calf)
TE Dawson Knox (hand)
S Jordan Poyer (shoulder)
Limited participation
N/A
Full practice
DT Justin Zimmer (foot)
Notes:
Feliciano was considered to be “week-to-week” on Monday. … Knox is likely to miss the Jaguars game. … Beasley was a new addition to the injury report this week. … Poyer was added to the injury report on Thursday.
