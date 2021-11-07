Bills at Jaguars: Game day inactives
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their Week 9 meeting at TIAA Bank Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (5-2)
RB Matt Breida
OL Spencer Brown (back)
DE Efe Obada
DT Justin Zimmer
TE Dawson Knox (hand)
DE Boogie Basham
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6)
RB James Robinson (foot)
WR Tyron Johnson
CB Tre Gerndon
TE Jacob Hollister
DE Jordan Smith
Related
Jaguars' James Robinson will test foot to see if he can play vs. Bills
Can Bills QB Josh Allen defeat the Jaguars and a curse all in one game?
Jon Feliciano to IR, QB move among slew of Bills transactions