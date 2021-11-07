Bills at Jaguars: Game day inactives

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their Week 9 meeting at TIAA Bank Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (5-2)

  • RB Matt Breida

  • OL Spencer Brown (back)

  • DE Efe Obada

  • DT Justin Zimmer

  • TE Dawson Knox (hand)

  • DE Boogie Basham

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6)

  • RB James Robinson (foot)

  • WR Tyron Johnson

  • CB Tre Gerndon

  • TE Jacob Hollister

  • DE Jordan Smith

