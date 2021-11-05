Bills at Jaguars: Final Friday injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday ahead of their Week 9 meeting at TIAA Bank Stadium:
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6)
Out
N/A
Questionable
RB James Robinson (heel)
Will play
CB Tyson Campbell (toe)
DT Davon Hamilton (shoulder)
LB Dakota Allen (ankle)
OL Ben Bartch (illness)
RB Carlos Hyde (calf)
Notes:
Robinson was injured last weekend and was considered “day-to-day” earlier this week.
Buffalo Bills (5-2)
Out
OL Spencer Brown (back)
OL Jon Feliciano (calf)
TE Dawson Knox (hand)
Questionable
WR Cole Beasley (ribs)
S Jordan Poyer (shoulder)
Will play
DT Justin Zimmer (foot)
Notes:
Feliciano was considered to be “week-to-week” on Monday. … Knox was always unlikely to play the Jaguars game. … Beasley was a new addition to the injury report this week but Bills feel “optimistic” about him. … Poyer was added to the injury report on Thursday.
