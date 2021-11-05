Bills at Jaguars: Final Friday injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday ahead of their Week 9 meeting at TIAA Bank Stadium:

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6)

Out

N/A

Questionable

RB James Robinson (heel)

Will play

CB Tyson Campbell (toe)

DT Davon Hamilton (shoulder)

LB Dakota Allen (ankle)

OL Ben Bartch (illness)

RB Carlos Hyde (calf)

Notes:

Robinson was injured last weekend and was considered “day-to-day” earlier this week.

Buffalo Bills (5-2)

Out

OL Spencer Brown (back)

OL Jon Feliciano (calf)

TE Dawson Knox (hand)

Questionable

Will play

DT Justin Zimmer (foot)

Notes:

Feliciano was considered to be “week-to-week” on Monday. … Knox was always unlikely to play the Jaguars game. … Beasley was a new addition to the injury report this week but Bills feel “optimistic” about him. … Poyer was added to the injury report on Thursday.

