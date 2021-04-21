Bills issue statement after guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin trial
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Buffalo Bills issued a statement following the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, on Tuesday.
Here it is, in full, which was sent out on the team’s various social media accounts:
Related
Bills draft prospect scouting reports: TE Tommy Tremble
B/R thinks Bills got it right at 2019 NFL Draft
17-0 Buffalo Bills? The case is made
Bills announce jersey number changes ahead of 2021 season