Bills’ Isaiah McKenzie launches clothing line

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie has never been shy about his other ventures.

McKenzie, 27, appears to have launched his own line of clothing. Partnering with “Athlete Studio,” a self-described “eCommerce platform for pro athletes,” a line of threads was released this week featuring McKenzie.

Previously the Bills player had already been invested in a BBQ restaurant down in his home state of Florida. Now he has another feather in his cap.

Check out the release video below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire