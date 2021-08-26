Bills’ Isaiah McKenzie, Cole Beasley fined for breaking COVID mask protocol

At least one Buffalo Bills wide receiver was fined for breaking a COVID-19 safety protocol in the team’s facility in Orchard Park. However, signs are pointing to there being two: Isaiah McKenzie and Cole Beasley.

The one that was absolutely fined by the NFL was wide receiver McKenzie. That we know because… McKenzie posted the letter the league sent him to inform him to his social media account on Twitter.

According to the NFL’s memo to McKenzie, he was not wearing a mask and because of that he was fined $14,650.

Here’s McKenzie’s post to social media:

Beasley, who is notably the most outspoken player in NFL in terms of being “pro choice,” in his words… appears to have likely been fined as well.

Beasley took to his Twitter account for a chunk of the NFL offseason and publicly took a stance against being vaccinated for COVID-19.

Beasley wielded his social media once again on Wednesday. He replied to McKenzie’s post saying “they got me too.”

Here’s Beasley’s full message:

Don’t worry they got me too. But I was wearing a mask when I was in close contact with fully vaxxed trainer who tested positive and still got sent home. So what’s the point of the mask anyways? Meanwhile I’m here still testing negative and can’t come back. Make it make sense. https://t.co/VGzoy0ljb4 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) August 26, 2021

Also confirming the news of Beasley also being fined was NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero. He writes that both McKenzie and Beasley were fined for not wearing masks in Buffalo’s team facility.

In addition, Pelissero points out that the next time both players will face even harsher penalties. Increased fines and suspensions are now on the table for both:

After the NFL fined them $14,650 for refusal to wear a mask, #Bills WRs Cole Beasley and Isaiah McKenzie are now subject to increased discipline for a repeat violation — including for conduct detrimental with a maximum fine of one week's salary and/or 4-game unpaid suspension. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 26, 2021

Along with responding to McKenzie, Beasley went on to write plenty on social media on Wednesday. He did that throughout the summer while discussing his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beasley was replying to folks comes only days after Beasley was among a group of Bills players sent home due to a COVID safety protocol. That group of four were unvaccinated and came into “close contract” with a training staff member that tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

In one instance, Beasley reply to The Athletic‘s Matthew Fairburn.

In that message, Beasley writes he was fined for not wearing a mask “from the entry door to the locker room which is literally 5 steps.”

…And now don’t worry, folks… one more curveball for you.

ESPN‘s Chris Mortensen adds one extra layer. Mortensen says McKenzie’s fine, specifically, has some “uniqueness” attached to it.

Per his reporting, the Bills couldn’t hide McKenzie not wearing a mask from the NFL even if they tried to… because the league had personnel in Buffalo to discuss COVID protocols and they happened to see McKenzie’s violation, first hand:

The uniqueness of this violation is that McKenzie was seen first-hand (not video) on Aug. 25 by league personnel visiting the @BuffaloBills on a day to review the protocols with players, per sources. https://t.co/7Y2rdrprDk — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) August 26, 2021

The situation involving McKenzie and Beasley has been taking turns throughout the early hours of Wednesday morning. Bills Wire will track any potential updates as they unfold.

