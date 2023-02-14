Bills interview Zach Azzanni for vacant WR coach position

The Buffalo Bills have interviewed at least one person for their vacant wide receivers coach job on Sean McDermott’s coaching staff.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, former Denver Broncos receivers coach Zach Azzanni interviewed with the Bills on Monday.

Azzanni was originally hired by Denver’s previous coaching staff but was most-recently retained by Nathaniel Hackett. The former Bills offensive coordinator was hired as the Broncos head coach in 2022, however, he did not make it through his first year and was fired.

Hackett has since been hired as the New York Jets offensive coordinator.

In the time since, Sean Payton became Denver’s head coach. The report indicates that Azzanni is still in the running to retain his receivers coaching job with the Broncos, but that decision has not yet been made.

Azzanni is the longest-tenured coach in Denver, having survived two previous head-coach firings. That alone is a nod of confidence in his abilities.

Azzanni, 46, was a walkon at Central Michigan as a player. He coached in the college ranks from 1999 to 2017 when the Chicago Bears hired him.

Azzanni spent one year with the Bears before jumping over to the Broncos.

Last week, former Buffalo receiver coach Chad Hall was hired in that same role by the Jacksonville Jaguars. His contract with the Bills was up and it’s unclear if he wanted the change or if the team declined to extend him.

Bills Wire will continue to bring updates relating to members of the team’s front office throughout the spring.

