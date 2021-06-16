Bills injury updates from minicamp including Zack Moss, Cody Ford

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott provided a couple of key injury updates during his team’s mandatory minicamp this week.

At this point in the offseason with no real football in the rearview mirror nor en route, things are pretty healthy. Still, we have a couple of injuries that are not going to be put to the test.

Bigger names that were hot topics for McDermott regarding injuries were running back Zack Moss and offensive lineman Cody Ford. In the playoffs, Moss saw his season come to an end via an ankle injury against the Colts. Ford had a slew of injuries when he was taken out of the lineup about halfway through the season.

In terms of both players, McDermott said they will not practice this week. The duo will take off until training camp begins in late July.

“For those two, Cody and Zack, they haven’t really been able to get back out there like they would like to at this point. We look forward to getting them back at training camp,” McDermott said.

The coach added the Moss has done “a phenomenal job rehabbing.”

Reserve safety Josh Thomas, who was practicing during voluntary OTA practices in recent weeks, is not working out during minicamp. However, McDermott indicated that he’s closer to returning than both Ford and Moss.

In the most positive of notes, two wideouts, Isaiah Hodgins and Cole Beasley, appeared to be back to full health, or at least close to it. Beasley played through the postseason in 2020 with a broken bone in his leg.

After doing so, Beasley did not workout at OTAs in recent weeks. During the first day of minicamp, he did.

Hodgins, who missed his entire rookie season due to a shoulder injury, also was participating. Hodgins even caught the attention of some onlookers with some of his plays on Tuesday.

Related