Bills injury report: 7 players out Wednesday, 3 limited

The Buffalo Bills, the Arizona Cardinals’ opponent this weekend, kicked off their week of practice in Week 10 with a lengthy injury report. Seven players did not practice and three were limited.

Several starters were in the mix.

Receiver John Brown missed with a knee injury. Guard Cody Ford missed with an ankle injury. Cornerback Tre’Davious White also sat out with an ankle injury. Defensive end Jerry Hughes missed with a foot injury.

Running back Taiwan Jones missed a hamstring injury. A quadriceps injury kept linebacker Del’Shawn Phillip out. It was a knee for guard Brian Winters.

Three others were limited — Guard John Feliciano with a back injury, cornerback Josh Norman with a hamstring injury and quarterback Jake Fromm, who simply got some time off.

Starting quarterback Josh Allen (shoulder), center Mitch Morse (concussion) and running back T.J. Yeldon (back) were all full participants.

Did not participate:

WR John Brown (knee)

G Cody Ford (ankle)

DE Jerry Hughes (foot)

RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring)

LB Del’Shawn Phillips (quad)

CB Tre’Davious White (ankle)

G Brian Winters (knee)

Limited participation:

G John Feliciano (back)

QB Jake Fromm (non-injury related)

CB Josh Norman (hamstring)

Full Participation:

QB Josh Allen (shoulder)

C Mitch Morse (concussion)

RB T.J. Yeldon (back)

List

Cardinals sign CB Johnathan Joseph; activate CB Byron Murphy, LB Devon Kennard

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



