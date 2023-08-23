Bills injury update: Players sitting out practice totals seven
The Buffalo Bills had a laundry list of an injury report on Tuesday ahead of facing the Chicago Bears in their preseason finale.
In total, seven players missed the early week practice. It’s likely that this total is the largest the team has had so far this summer.
Considering it’s the last preseason game, getting health and on the field could be crucial for certain players. Bills Wire will continue to monitor the injury report throughout this upcoming week, but for now, here’s how the team’s list of dinged up players looked:
QB Matt Barkley
Injury: Elbow
WR Khalil Shakir
Injury: Ribs
OL Greg Mancz
Injury: Knee
DE Von Miller
Injury: Knee (PUP list)
LB Terrel Bernard
Injury: Hamstring
LB Dorian Williams
Injury: Calf
DT Eli Ankou
Injury: Calf