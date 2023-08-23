Bills injury update: Players sitting out practice totals seven

The Buffalo Bills had a laundry list of an injury report on Tuesday ahead of facing the Chicago Bears in their preseason finale.

In total, seven players missed the early week practice. It’s likely that this total is the largest the team has had so far this summer.

Considering it’s the last preseason game, getting health and on the field could be crucial for certain players. Bills Wire will continue to monitor the injury report throughout this upcoming week, but for now, here’s how the team’s list of dinged up players looked:

QB Matt Barkley

Injury: Elbow

WR Khalil Shakir

Injury: Ribs

OL Greg Mancz

Injury: Knee

DE Von Miller

Injury: Knee (PUP list)

LB Terrel Bernard

Injury: Hamstring

LB Dorian Williams

Injury: Calf

DT Eli Ankou

Injury: Calf

