Bills injury update: Micah Hyde, Leonard Floyd both day-to-day

The Buffalo Bills had previously been one of the cleanest teams in the NFL in terms of their injury report. Now it’s getting a little more mucky.

Following Buffalo’s 38-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, two players have become names to watch: safety Micah Hyde and defensive end Leonard Floyd.

Late in the contest, the team announced that Hyde was dealing with a hamstring injury, meanwhile, Floyd had an issue with his ankle.

Both were deemed questionable to return.

After, both had indicated to reporters that they were fine.

In the ensuing day, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott followed suit. The pair of players were both deemed “day-to-day.”

Positive updates are good. However, as we’ve often seen, players will give themselves a clean bill of health when that’s not totally the case.

In addition, McDermott isn’t exactly a coach known for being direct.

Starting on Wednesday, the Bills will be required to start releasing their injury report prior to heading down to Washington to face the Commanders. That’s where we’ll get the rest of the story on their health statuses.

Bills Wire will provide that and all other updates on the team throughout the upcoming week prior to kickoff against the Commanders.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire