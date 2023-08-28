Bills injury update: Baylon Spector considered ‘week-to-week’

Baylon Spector is set to likely miss the start of the 2023 NFL season.

In the Buffalo Bills’ 24-21 preseason finale win over the Chicago Bears, Spector was the lone player to depart early. He sustained a hamstring injury.

Spector was able to walk off the field and over the Buffalo’s sideline in the third quarter. After going into the medical tent on the sideline, it was determined that Spector would not return.

One day after the game and some evaluations on the issue, head coach Sean McDermott said via video conference on Sunday that Spector is considered “week-to-week.” The Bills’ season opener is Sept. 11 against the New York Jets and Spector appears doubtful for it.

Now it remains to be seen what happens with Spector’s status on the roster. By 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Buffalo and the rest of the NFL have to work their rosters down to 53 players.

Early in training camp, Spector did get a look at middle linebacker as the Bills search for a Tremaine Edmunds replacement. Spector has since fallen out of that conversation and he’s now competing for a depth and special teams spot.

With Spector’s injury, if he’s placed on injured reserve before cut down day, his season is over. But if the Bills want to designate him to eventually return, they must place him on their 53-man roster and then move him to injured reserve.

In a bit of a loophole scenario, in the past, the Bills will cut a veteran player such as long snapper Reid Ferguson… with a bit of a wink. The team will tell Ferguson that he’ll be re-signed once an injured player like Spector goes on IR. A vested veteran like Ferguson is not subject to waivers… so if he’s cut, he can just sit and wait to be re-signed.

Time will tell what route the Bills go with Spector. He’s also a practice squad candidate as well.

Bills Wire will bring injury and roster updates as information is made available.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire