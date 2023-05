Bills are included in list of 27 Super Bowl rematches in 2023

Between all 32 teams, the NFL has 27 total Super Bowl rematches on the 2023 schedule.

Of those, the Buffalo Bills are part of one.

Here is a look at all 27 historical Super Bowl rematches on the 2023 schedule:

Week 1 — Super Bowls XXXIX, LII

Super Bowl XXXIX: Patriots 24, Eagles 21

Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33

Week 2 — Super Bowl XXII

Super Bowl XXII: Commanders 42, Broncos 10

Week 3 — Super Bowls XXVI, LVI

Super Bowl XXVI: Commanders 37, Bills 24

Super Bowl LVI: Rams 23, Bengals 20

Week 5 — Super Bowls II, IV

Super Bowl II: Packers 33, Raiders 14

Super Bowl IV: Chiefs 23, Vikings 7

Week 6 — Super Bowl XXV

Super Bowl XXV: Giants 20, Bills 19

Week 7 — Super Bowls XIV, XXXII

Super Bowl XIV: Steelers 31, Rams 19

Super Bowl XXXII: Broncos 31, Packers 24

Week 8 — Super Bowls XVI, XXIII, XLIV

Super Bowl XVI: 49ers 26, Bengals 21

Super Bowl XXIII: 49ers 20, Bengals 16

Super Bowl XLIV: Saints 31, Colts 17

Week 10 — Super Bowl XLV

Super Bowl XLV: Packers 31, Steelers 25

Week 11 — Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs 38, Eagles 35

Week 12 — Super Bowls XLII, XLVI

Super Bowl XLII: Giants 17, Patriots 14

Super Bowl XLVI: Giants 21, Patriots 17

Week 13 — Super Bowl I, VII, XVII, XLIII

Super Bowl I: Packers 35, Chiefs 10

Super Bowl VII: Commanders 27, Dolphins 17

Super Bowl XLIII: Steelers 27, Cardinals 23

Week 14 — Super Bowl XI

Super Bowl XI: Raiders 32, Vikings 14

Week 15 — Super Bowls XXVII, XXVIII

Super Bowl XXVII: Cowboys 30, Bills 13

Super Bowl XXVIII: Cowboys 52, Bills 17

Week 16 — Super Bowl VI, XLVII

Super Bowl VI: Cowboys 24, Dolphins 3

Super Bowl XLVII: Ravens 34, 49ers 31

Week 17 — Super Bowl XL

Super Bowl XL: Steelers 21, Seahawks 10

