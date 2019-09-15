Bills improve to 2-0 with second straight win at MetLife Stadium

The Bills are the only NFL team to play their home games in New York, but they’ve shown they are right at home in New Jersey over the last two weeks.

Buffalo opened the season by coming back from 16 points down to beat the Jets 17-16 and they returned to MetLife Stadium to beat up on the Giants this weekend. The Bills scored three times in the first half and added a Frank Gore touchdown in the fourth quarter to move to 2-0 with a 28-14 win over the Giants.

The final score came two plays after it appeared the Giants would hold the Bills to a field goal with just over six minutes to play. First-round pick Dexter Lawrence was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play, though, and the Bills made the most of their reprieve.

Josh Allen and Devin Singletary also ran for touchdowns in the game, although Singletary limped off late in the fourth quarter after he appeared to pull a muscle during a run. The rookie showed well for the second straight game by running for 57 yards on six carries, so they’ll be hoping for good news about the running back’s outlook for Week Three and beyond.

The Giants opened the game in impressive fashion by running five times for 75 yards and a touchdown. There was a lot less success the rest of the way and Eli Manning‘s two interceptions won’t do much to quiet those who think there’s little reason to stick with the veteran now that Daniel Jones is in town.

Saquon Barkley had 21 touches for 135 yards and a score, which is a step in the right direction after the Giants didn’t use him enough last weekend. Regardless of how often Barkley gets the ball or who is playing quarterback, the Giants are also in need of a lot of help on defense in what’s been a rough 2019 season thus far.