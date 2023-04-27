Buffalo Bills need immediate impact in 2023 NFL Draft. Here's why

ORCHARD PARK - The old adage in the NFL used to be that you couldn’t judge a draft class until at least the conclusion of its second full year, but those days are long gone.

With contracts soaring into never-before-seen stratospheres, pushing many teams to the ceiling of the salary cap, the need for low-paid rookies to contribute sooner rather than later is paramount.

The Buffalo Bills are certainly in this position now that Josh Allen’s contract extension has hit the books in 2023, and there are 11 players in total who will carry cap hits of at least $7 million this year, topped by Allen’s $18.6 million.

Brandon Beane has only six picks to start the 2023 NFL Draft, and he needs to use them wisely.

This is one of the most top-heavy rosters in the league and what that has done is put pressure on general manager Brandon Beane and his personnel staff to nail Buffalo’s early-round picks when the annual selection process begins Thursday night.

“As Josh’s number gets to where those quarterback numbers are, you’re really into what is the cap looking like now, next year, and the following year, for sure,” Beane said. “And so we definitely need draft picks on our roster to help us, whether it’s backup roles, special teams roles, eventual starters.”

Beane addressed several areas of need in free agency, but the bulk of the signings didn’t exactly move the needle, unless you think wide receivers Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield, offensive linemen David Edwards and Connor McGovern (the biggest money signing), safety Taylor Rapp, and running back Damien Harris are really going to have major impacts.

Otherwise, he ran it back with familiar faces like safety Jordan Poyer (a good idea), rotational defensive linemen Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson, and backup linebacker A.J. Klein.

“I feel that we’ve done a pretty good job of filling enough of the holes, whether it’s starters or good backups to where we maybe don’t have a sheer starter, but we got several people to compete,” Beane said. “Is it perfect? No, but I think there’s enough guys that we could go line up and play football right now, and hopefully we’ll add some more competition and depth.”

Buffalo Bills need to find immediate impact in 2023 NFL Draft

That’s fine, but Beane should be thinking bigger, especially for a team whose Super Bowl window has probably closed a tiny bit in the rugged AFC. If the Bills stay in the first round at No. 27, they shouldn’t be satisfied with a player who will add to the competition at whatever position; they need to pick a player who can come in and start.

Specifically, that could be a linebacker, a wide receiver, an offensive tackle, or an edge rusher (with Von Miller expected to miss the first portion of the season).

The Bills need to fill the gaping hole left by Tremaine Edmunds’ departure to Chicago. Sorry, but I’m not buying that Tyrel Dodson or Terrel Bernard is the answer there.

At wide receiver, Harty, Sherfield and Khalil Shakir are nice depth pieces, so at the bare minimum they need a dynamic slot receiver, or someone who could really push Gabe Davis at No. 2.

At offensive tackle, Dion Dawkins isn’t going anywhere because of his hefty contract, but his play dipped last season, and third-year man Spencer Brown, despite all the defending of his play that Beane and Sean McDermott have done, can certainly be replaced if the Bills find a stud.

And at edge rusher, A.J. Epenesa and Boogie Basham, the second-round picks in 2020 and 2021, just aren’t productive and while Bills fan might scream if Beane takes another edge rusher early, it might not be a bad idea.

How the Buffalo Bills first round draft picks of the last five years have performed

In his first five drafts for the Bills, Beane has done well with his first-round picks, at least in terms of them coming in and being immediate starters. Allen and Edmunds in 2018 were outstanding in that regard, starters from Week 1 (OK, in Allen’s case he played in Week 1 and then started in Week 2).

Defensive linemen Ed Oliver (2019) and Greg Rousseau (2021), despite the fact that defensive line is a heavily rotated position group, saw ample playing time as rookies, Oliver 54% of the snaps, Rousseau 49%, and that has continued in the intervening years.

Last year’s first-rounder, cornerback Kaiir Elam, did not have the same rookie impact as the others, but by the end of the season he was starting and going into 2023, he is expected to line up opposite Tre’Davious White. There was no first-round pick in 2020 because of the Stefon Diggs trade.

Bills draft selections in later rounds have not produced

Where Beane has fallen short is on day two, the second and third rounds, and that has to start changing.

In 2018, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips was taken in the third round, and his evaluation is tough. He played only 38% of the snaps as a rookie, then suffered a knee injury in Week 3 of 2019. He finally began showing something in 2021 when he started eight games, but then he signed with the Vikings in free agency. All in all, not a great third-round pick in terms of value and production.

In 2019, Beane completely whiffed on second-round offensive lineman Cody Ford, but running back Devin Singletary and tight end Dawson Knox were solid third-round picks. Singletary was reliable, but was also part of the reason why the Bills haven’t been able to establish a strong conventional running game (meaning take Allen out of the mix). And while Knox has started 47 of 57 games, it just feels like there’s more the Bills should get from him. Maybe that will happen in 2023 when his new four-year contract extension kicks in.

In 2020, Epenesa has been a mediocrity, and third-round running back Zack Moss was a bust, ultimately traded last season to the Colts for Nyheim Hines.

From the 2021 class, Basham has done virtually nothing, and third-rounder Brown has been hampered by a back injury, so the jury is still out on him.

It’s too early to judge 2022. The Bills are hoping second-round running back James Cook can be an upgrade over Singletary as RB1, but third-rounder Bernard looks like he’ll never be anything more than a special teams player.

All drafts are important, but this one feels a little weightier given the Bills’ salary cap, and the massive competition they face broadly in the AFC, narrowly in the vastly improved AFC East.

“Drafting well is huge,” McDermott said. “We’ve got to draft well, and we have to develop those players that we draft and they have to produce. That’s an important piece of sustaining success.”

