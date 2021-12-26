Bills’ Ike Boettger out for remainder of game vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills’ thin offensive line got even lighter in the second quarter against the New England Patriots in Week 16.

The Bills (8-6) have announced that guard Ike Boettger is done for the game. He suffered an Achilles injury.

Considering circumstances, Buffalo might not have Boettger back the rest of the season as well.

After disengaging a block with a member of the Patriots (9-6), Boettger went down with a non-contact injury. That’s never a good start.

Seeing as it’s an Achilles issue, those are seldom short-term injuries.

Without Boettger, the Bills plugged backup Ryan Bates into the lineup.

In addition to Boettger, Buffalo was already playing without Jon Feliciano, Cody Ford and Dion Dawkins.

Feliciano and Ford are on Buffalo’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. Dawkins was activated from it on Saturday, but he is not playing vs. New England.

