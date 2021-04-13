Bills hosting CB T.J. Carrie on free-agent visit
With the 2021 NFL Draft right around the corner… a cornerback… seems like a viable option for the Bills at some point. But that idea might take a bit of a bump if one possible signing happens.
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bills hosted cornerback TJ Carrie on a free-agent visit on Tuesday. Carrie played with the Colts last season.
Formerly a seventh-round pick of the Raiders in 2014, he signed with the Browns when his rookie contract expired and eventually landed on the Colts originally as a depth piece prior to last season. However, late in the year, Carrie was battling for a starting role.
Overall, Pro Football Focus graded Carrie as their 37th best cornerback in the league in 2020. His run defense grade via PFF was outstanding as well, 90.0.
While Carrie to the Bills might be viewed as a player that could potentially battle for the No. 2 cornerback spot with Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson, Carrie also has experience playing inside the slot. At minimal, such a signing would give the Bills veteran depth in multiple spots.
In total last year, Carrie had 32 tackles, with one for loss, two interceptions and eight passes defended.
On March 26, the 30-year-old had a visit the Saints but did not sign a contract, per Colts Wire. If signed, the Bills could still draft a cornerback, but makes doing so with a high selection a bit more unlikely.
Stay tuned to Bills Wire for updates.
