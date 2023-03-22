Bills hosted Rams free agent David Edwards for a visit

David Edwards is the latest Rams free agent to draw interest from another team in the last week or so. According to Aaron Wilson, the Buffalo Bills hosted the free-agent guard for a visit. It’s the first reported visit for Edwards, who started 45 games for the Rams in the last four seasons.

Edwards was a valuable guard for the Rams in recent years, particularly in 2021 when they went on their Super Bowl run. He started all 17 games that season, plus another four in the playoffs.

Unfortunately, he suffered two concussions last season and was limited to only four games before being shut down for the year. That has undoubtedly had a negative effect on his market in free agency, but when healthy, he’s a capable blocker at guard.

#Bills hosted David Edwards for visit — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 21, 2023

The Rams already re-signed Coleman Shelton, who can play both guard and center. That could lead to them not bringing back Edwards.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire