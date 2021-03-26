Bills to host Sean Davis on free-agent visit
The Buffalo Bills might be looking to add depth in their secondary and special teams.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday, the Bills are hosting safety Sean Davis on a free-agent visit.
Davis, 27, started his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a 2016 second-round pick. In his first three years, he played starting snaps on defense until a shoulder injury ended his season after one game in 2019.
After that season, Davis briefly signed with the Washington Football Team. He was cut prior to 2020 and re-signed with the Steelers. However, he only played a special teams role in 2020.
With the Bills, he would likely play a similar role. Reserve safety Dean Marlowe has yet to re-sign with the Bills as well. The starting spots are also currently locked up by Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, respectively.
