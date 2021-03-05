Bills host free agent punter Michael Palardy on visit

The Bills are hosting free agent punter Michael Palardy on a visit on Friday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the meeting.

Palardy missed the entire 2020 season due to a torn ACL. According to Panthers Wire, the injury apparently happened while he was playing basketball with his son.

In 2020, Buffalo’s punter was Corey Bojorquez. He had a solid season, even a breakout one. He led the NFL in average punting yards (50.8).

However, Bojorquez is a restricted free agent. The Bills can tender him a one-year deal at $2.133 million or try to workout a separate deal with him.

Palardy has averaged 45.3 yards per punt in his career and clearly his Carolina connection comes into play here. Before Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane joined the Bills, that’s where they were. Palardy, 28, spent one season in Carolina with McDermott and Beane, having signed with the Panthers in 2016.

Palardy visiting could be viewed as a bit of a negotiation tactic for the Bills in terms of getting Bojorquez under a contract. However, they often do bring in players for training camp battles, too… so Buffalo could very well sign both.

Palardy, like Bojorquez, is a left-footed kicker. That causes a different spin on the ball and is very much something returners are aware of. McDermott likes to have every advantage he can get.

Palardy was released by the Panthers in February.

