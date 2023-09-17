Bills honor Takeo Spikes as 'Legend of the Game' in home opener vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Following a tough Week 1 loss to the Jets in primetime, the Buffalo Bills welcomed a friendly face in their home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders: Legendary Auburn linebacker Takeo Spikes.

Spikes, who played two seasons in Auburn in 1996 and 1997, was on the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot in January. The class will be announced in January 2024, at which point Spikes will find out if he will join the 12 other Auburn players and coaches in college football's most prestigious shrine.

Spikes played 15 seasons for the Bengals, Bills, Eagles, 49ers, and Chargers. He was one of the NFL's Iron Men, playing in 15 or more games in 12 of his 15 seasons.

REQUIRED READING: 'Full circle': Auburn football's Takeo Spikes on his consideration for CFB Hall of Fame

The Bills shared a few moments from Spikes on the field before the game.

Spikes, of course, helped to lead Auburn to an SEC West division championship in 1997 and logged 136 tackles. Although Peyton Manning the Volunteers knocked Auburn off in the SEC Championship, Spikes was otherworldly, logging 14 tackles and forcing a fumble.

Spikes was characteristically humble in talking about the honor.

"I get the opportunity to come back to where it almost first started, but where the excitement really first started man," he said of returning to Buffalo, per BuffaloBills.com. "So, I'm excited, looking forward to popping over to get some wings. And you know what man? It's football season man. I'm ready for Bills Mafia, I'm ready for everything."

Spikes got his degree from Auburn in 2016 and was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in the same year.

"Maybe 10 seconds later I saw a call from the Birmingham area code," Spikes said of his induction at the time, per AuburnTigers.com. "I picked it up, and the guys told me, `Welcome to the club. Welcome to the Hall of Fame.'

"I hope nobody's not being straight with me because I'm about to roast you right now," he said he thought. "I guess the Good Lord knew I needed something to keep me going, to stay focused, just to keep everything in perspective more than anything."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Takeo Spikes honored as 'Legend of the Game' by Bills in home opener