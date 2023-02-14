Bills’ home & away opponents for the 2023 NFL season
Super Bowl 57 is now in the history books. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles, 38-35.
After falling short in the playoffs, the Bills will be anxious for another shot to achieve their own title dreams.
In order to do so, we do know who they’ll have to get through on their upcoming schedule and where those contests will be held. Dates and times will be announced later this offseason.
With Super Bowl 58 now on our radar, check out the full list of upcoming opponents for the Bills in 2023 below:
Away opponents
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Bengals
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
New York Jets
New England Patriots
Miami Dolphins
Home opponents
Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New York Jets
New England Patriots
Miami Dolphins
London calling
(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)
The NFL announced the Bills will take one of the their previously listed home games at play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.