Bills’ home & away opponents for the 2023 NFL season

Super Bowl 57 is now in the history books. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles, 38-35.

After falling short in the playoffs, the Bills will be anxious for another shot to achieve their own title dreams.

In order to do so, we do know who they’ll have to get through on their upcoming schedule and where those contests will be held. Dates and times will be announced later this offseason.

With Super Bowl 58 now on our radar, check out the full list of upcoming opponents for the Bills in 2023 below:

Away opponents

Cincinnati Bengals

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins

Home opponents

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins

London calling

The NFL announced the Bills will take one of the their previously listed home games at play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

