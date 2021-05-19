Bills hiring Sophia Lewin as assistant coach, announce front office promotions

Curtis Crabtree
·2 min read
The Buffalo Bills are hiring Princeton assistant coach Sophia Lewin as a full-time assistant coach on their staff, according to Sam Rapoport of the NFL league office.

Lewin has worked with the Bills previously as a summer training camp assistant and has previously taken part in the NFL Women’s Careers in Football Forum, which is led by Rapoport.

Additionally, the Bills announced a number of moves in their front office on Tuesday.

Kevin Meganck was promoted to vice president of football administration from his prior role as director of football administration. Jim Overdorf was serve as senior advisor to G.M. Brandon Beane and football operations.

Terrance Gray (assistant director of player personnel) and Malik Boyd (senior director of pro scouting) were given new responsibilities and will combine with senior personnel advisor Brian Gaine and assistant G.M. Joe Schoen to help cover the hole created by Dan Morgan’s departure to join the Carolina Panthers. Morgan had been the Bills’ director of player personnel before being hired by Scott Fitterer to serve as his assistant G.M. with the Panthers. Morgan and Fitterer previously worked together in the Seattle Seahawks front office.

“We believe we have some young risers here and some guys that if you continue to pass over, how will they ever grow and see what they can achieve,” Beane said. “We just feel that we’ve got some guys that in time will be ready for higher roles as they open up, as the Dan Morgans leave. We’ve had some good people leave, and to me it helps your communication.”

The Bills are promoting Andrea Gosper to a full-time position as a player personnel coordinator after serving the last two years as a scouting intern. Like Lewin, she got a start in the NFL through the Women’s Careers in Football Forum.

Additionally, the Bills also promoted Curtis Rukavina (assistant director of pro scouting/free agency), Chris Marrow (assistant director of pro scouting/team advances) and Tyler Pratt (area scout). RJ Webb, a former Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship intern, has been made a pro scout.

The team is also hiring Evan Weiss to join their analytics group as a football analyst. He had previously served as an intern with the team.

Bills hiring Sophia Lewin as assistant coach, announce front office promotions originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

