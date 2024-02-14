Bills hire Scott Booker as nickel coach/senior defensive assistant

The Bills made another addition to their defensive staff, announcing the hiring of Scott Booker as their nickel coach and senior defensive assistant.

He spent the past six seasons working with the Titans in multiple roles. He was the safeties coach from 2020-23 after being a defensive assistant from 2018-19.

Booker helped Kevin Byard earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro Honors as the safety totaled 20 interceptions and 46 passes defensed during the six seasons he was with Tennessee.

Before joining the Titans, Booker spent 15 years coaching at the college level. He spent 2017 at the University of Nebraska as their safeties coach and special teams coordinator.

Booker was with Notre Dame from 2010-16 and served in various roles. He was the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator from 2012-16 and an offensive intern from 2010-11.

Booker also was a coach for Western Kentucky in 2009 and Kent State from 2003-08.