Bills hire Mike Shula as senior offensive assistant

Josh Alper
·1 min read

The Bills announced a couple of changes to their coaching staff on Tuesday.

The team has hired former Alabama head coach and longtime NFL assistant Mike Shula as a senior offensive assistant. They have also added senior defensive assistant to defensive line coach Eric Washington’s title.

Shula spent the last two seasons as the quarterbacks coach in Denver. He was the offensive coordinator for the Giants for two years before going to Denver and spent seven seasons working for the Panthers. Bills head coach Sean McDermott, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, and General Manager Brandon Beane were both in Carolina for part of Shula’s run with the NFC South team.

Washington was also on the same Panthers staff with Shula and he is heading into his third season with the Bills.

 

Bills hire Mike Shula as senior offensive assistant originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

