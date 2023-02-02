Bills hire Joe Danna as safeties coach

Joe Danna was named the Buffalo Bills’ next safeties coach.

The team announced the update on Thursday. Last week, the Bills fired safeties coach Jim Salgado.

Danna has spent 15 years coaching and was most recently the safeties coach with the Houston Texans. Prior to that, Danna was assistant secondary and safeties coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars for four years.

Danna entered the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons (2008-09), followed by the Miami Dolphins (2010-11), a return to the Falcons (2012-14), and the New York Jets (2015-16),

Last season with the Texans, Houston’s defense was 10th best against the pass and allowed the fewest touchdown passes in the NFL (15) despite a 3-14 record.

In addition to his experiences coaching in the NFL, Danna has also taken on the college game.

