Bills helping UK teammate Travis Clayton out on the O-line (video)

Travis Clayton was a draft pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2024 but has a long ways to go.

The British product was selected by the Bills in the seventh round. He’s a former rugby player looking to transition to an offensive lineman in the NFL.

His teammates are doing their part to help.

A grouping of Bills players, including starting right tackle Spencer Brown, were spotted during spring practices helping out Clayton.

That look can be found in the WGRZ-TV clip below:

This time of the year is valuable not just for players to learn from coaches, but from teammates as well. Caught this cool interaction with Spencer Brown showing some tips to Travis Clayton, the U.K.-native rugby player picking up football for the first time.#BillsMafia @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/HvcH1cwUEj — Jonathan Acosta (@_jacosta) June 13, 2024

