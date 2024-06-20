Advertisement

Bills helping UK teammate Travis Clayton out on the O-line (video)

nick wojton
·1 min read

Travis Clayton was a draft pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2024 but has a long ways to go.

The British product was selected by the Bills in the seventh round. He’s a former rugby player looking to transition to an offensive lineman in the NFL.

His teammates are doing their part to help.

A grouping of Bills players, including starting right tackle Spencer Brown, were spotted during spring practices helping out Clayton.

That look can be found in the WGRZ-TV clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire