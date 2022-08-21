Bills held moment of silence for Luke Knox ahead of Broncos preseason game

The Buffalo Bills held a moment of silence ahead of their preseason contest against the Denver Broncos on Saturday for Luke Knox.

The brother of Bills tight end Dawson Knox suddenly passed away this week. Luke Knox was attending college at FIU and played for the school’s football team.

Dawson Knox did not play in the game.

For those who missed the tribute, see the NFL clip below:

A moment of silence in Buffalo in honor of Luke Knox, TE Dawson Knox's younger brother, who passed away this week. ❤️ @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/LguuaArUj4 — NFL (@NFL) August 20, 2022

