Bills have inquired about former All-Pro Josh Norman

Looking to bolster the team’s secondary, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has been in contact with former All-Pro cornerback Josh Norman, according to Nate Mendelson of BuffaloBills.com.

Beane said the two parties haven’t done much more than talk, but it certainly appears the Bills are interested in adding him.

With current secondary members CB Kevin Johnson and CB Levi Wallace set to enter free agency, Buffalo could certainly use some help at the position.

Norman was part of a Washington Redskins defensive back group that graded out at No. 23 in Pro Football Focus’ secondary rankings. PFF graded out Norman individually as 43.4, a pretty poor rating for the 32-year-old. However, as is the case with some players, a change of scenery could serve him well.

Norman’s best season occurred in 2015 as a member of the Carolina Panthers when the cornerback earned the only All-Pro and Pro Bowl honours of his career. At the time, his defensive coordinator in Carolina was current Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott. Although it appears unlikely that the CB will be able to return to his All-Pro form, perhaps reuniting with his ex-DC could allow Norman to improve his play.

