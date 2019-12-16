Bills hanging onto 7-3 halftime lead

This game promised defense and old school running games, and so far it has delivered.

The Bills have a 7-3 lead at halftime over the Steelers, thanks to some timely defense.

The Bills got on the board first when quarterback Josh Allen did what he does so well. On first-and-goal from the Steelers’ 1-yard line, Allen called his own number and ran in for the touchdown.

It was Allen’s ninth rushing touchdown of the year and 17th in his career.

It appeared the Steelers were going to take advantage of an interception by Allen, but their own turnover wiped out the chance.

Trying to run a wildcat play in the red zone, the handoff from James Conner to Diontae Johnson was never controlled, and the Bills were able to hang onto the lead.

It’s not a flashy game (the Bills have outgained the Steelers 131 yards to 64), but it’s intense and promises more such action in the second half.